Adelphoi (ADL) Trading 33.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $135,086.00 and $238.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adelphoi has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00373979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.53 or 0.02277419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00141303 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00017354 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

