Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AGIO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.30 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.15. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 300.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 243.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 10,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $665,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,533.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $203,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,189.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 481.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $231,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

