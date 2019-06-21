AiLink Token (ALI) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One AiLink Token token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy and Hotbit. AiLink Token has a market capitalization of $260,117.00 and $32,339.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AiLink Token has traded 59.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 153.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00579306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00060974 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000114 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001379 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000156 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About AiLink Token

ALI is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,946,962,691 tokens. The official website for AiLink Token is ailink.in. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AiLink Token

AiLink Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AiLink Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AiLink Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

