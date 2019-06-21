Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 153,179 shares.The stock last traded at $2.10 and had previously closed at $2.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Akari Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $34.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of -2.89.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Akari Therapeutics PLC will post -2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,399 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd owned about 9.37% of Akari Therapeutics worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.