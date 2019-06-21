Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allianz AG’s principal activities are carried out through four divisions: Life/Health: Provides any of life and heath insurances; Property/Casualty: Provides property and casualty insurance, travel insurance and credit insurance; Banking: Provides a range of banking services, including lending, deposit taking, investment banking; Asset Management: Asset Management for third party investor and Asset under Management which cover the owners investments. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Allianz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZSEY opened at $24.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.90. Allianz has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.59 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.58%. Analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

