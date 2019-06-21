Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Trading Up 5.9%

Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.18. 57,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,920,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 1,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 49.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

