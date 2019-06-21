Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Altair Engineering stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.10. 1,129,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.38 and a beta of 1.52. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $127.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.82 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.62%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $60,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Brett R. Chouinard sold 7,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $272,971.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,602 shares of company stock valued at $12,776,258 in the last 90 days. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 1,542.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,207 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 78,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altair Engineering by 21.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,510 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Altair Engineering by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,604 shares of the software’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

