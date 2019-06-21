American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $120-130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.58 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.76-0.84 EPS.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $498.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $175.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 10.63%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $15.30 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.40.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,884.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 256,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,884.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $472,880. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

