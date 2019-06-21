American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 55,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of American Realty Investors worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Realty Investors stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204. The company has a market capitalization of $212.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 11.39 and a current ratio of 11.39. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 165.23%.

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

