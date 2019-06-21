Analysts Anticipate Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ earnings. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs.

Get Bright Scholar Education Holdngs alerts:

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $508.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.63 million. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.28 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 51,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 35,198 shares during the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEDU stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.28. 51,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,724. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.56. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.