Analysts Anticipate Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) will announce sales of $1.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the highest is $1.80 million. Lithium Americas posted sales of $860,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year sales of $5.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 million to $6.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 560.33%. The company had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 99,588 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 87.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 27,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,566. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $343.42 million, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

