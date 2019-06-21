Analysts Expect China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $4.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Automotive Systems an industry rank of 180 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Greenridge Global reissued a “buy” rating on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

CAAS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,777. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.56.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. China Automotive Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

