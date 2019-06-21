Analysts Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target at $53.81

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. New Street Research set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $31,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,861,923 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 31,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,251,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,278,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $211.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

