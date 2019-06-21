Analysts Set Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) PT at $24.73

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SC. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

SC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 954,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,927. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $23.66.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sunil Sajnani sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $32,593.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Morrin sold 17,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $369,694.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,287.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,561 shares of company stock valued at $414,074 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,526,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,805,000 after buying an additional 54,437 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 10,214,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,666,000 after buying an additional 5,299,400 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 43.2% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,703,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,026,000 after buying an additional 2,925,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,579,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after buying an additional 260,734 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,966,000 after buying an additional 133,901 shares during the period.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

