AppCoins Price Reaches $0.0880 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for about $0.0880 or 0.00000825 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, BiteBTC and IDEX. AppCoins has a total market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $378,732.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00360186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.57 or 0.02118412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00137242 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000581 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HitBTC, Binance, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

