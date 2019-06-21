Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,884,593 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 595% from the previous session’s volume of 558,555 shares.The stock last traded at $0.36 and had previously closed at $0.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. EuroPacific Canada downgraded Approach Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded Approach Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $0.40 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Approach Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.22.

Get Approach Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. Research analysts predict that Approach Resources Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63,566 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Approach Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX)

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Approach Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Approach Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.