ARBITRAGE Trading 25% Lower This Week (ARB)

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One ARBITRAGE token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARBITRAGE has a market capitalization of $728,250.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARBITRAGE has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 88.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ARBITRAGE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,910,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,854,181 tokens. The official website for ARBITRAGE is www.arbitraging.co. ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit.

ARBITRAGE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARBITRAGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARBITRAGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

