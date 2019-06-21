Arctic Hunter Energy (CVE:AHU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Arctic Hunter Energy Inc (CVE:AHU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 23000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $909,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.03.

About Arctic Hunter Energy (CVE:AHU)

Arctic Hunter Energy Inc acquires, explores for, and develops oil and gas, and mineral resource properties in Western Canada and Mexico. The company produces heavy oil in the Lloydminster area of west-central Saskatchewan and Southern California. It holds a 60% working interest in the C-12 oil and gas well located in Landrose, Saskatchewan.

