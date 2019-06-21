ArcticCoin (ARC) Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, ArcticCoin has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One ArcticCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. ArcticCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ArcticCoin Coin Profile

ArcticCoin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here. ArcticCoin’s official website is arcticcoin.org.

ArcticCoin Coin Trading

ArcticCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArcticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArcticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

