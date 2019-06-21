Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.60. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $15.53.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,307,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 124,413 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 689,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 48,115 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 497,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $5,521,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.