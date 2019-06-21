Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.96

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and traded as high as $2.60. Ariana Resources shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 5,422,237 shares traded.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ariana Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 million and a P/E ratio of 12.25.

About Ariana Resources (LON:AAU)

Ariana Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Turkey. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Red Rabbit project, including the Kiziltepe and Tavsan sectors located in western Turkey.

