Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.63

Arianne Phosphate Inc (CVE:DAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 65398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 million and a PE ratio of -33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

