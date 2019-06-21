Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 103 ($1.35) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 283 ($3.70).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of ASO stock opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.69) on Tuesday. Avesoro Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 28.27 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.85.

About Avesoro Resources

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

