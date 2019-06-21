Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) to announce $127.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.60 million to $133.00 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $104.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $497.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $509.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $593.62 million, with estimates ranging from $575.03 million to $614.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $155.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Compass Point lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 836,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $43.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

