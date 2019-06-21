Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSMX. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.83.

NYSE:BSMX opened at $7.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s previous special dividend of $0.18. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 23.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 393.4% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

