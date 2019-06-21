Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.24

Bank Hapoalim Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and traded as high as $36.48. Bank Hapoalim shares last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 788 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $869.54 million for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank Hapoalim Ltd will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

