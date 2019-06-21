Barclays Initiates Coverage on Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67.

