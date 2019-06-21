Barclays Lowers Derwent London (LON:DLN) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,900 ($37.89).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,600 ($47.04) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,176.42 ($41.51).

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 3,126 ($40.85) on Tuesday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,352 ($43.80). The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96.

In other news, insider David Silverman sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,219 ($42.06), for a total value of £198,451.35 ($259,311.84). Also, insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,138 ($41.00), for a total transaction of £784,500 ($1,025,088.20).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

