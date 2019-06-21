Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BRFH. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Greenridge Global reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

BRFH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Barfresh Food Group has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.81.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 176.22% and a negative return on equity of 888.69%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barfresh Food Group (BRFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.