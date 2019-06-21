Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BDEV. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 656.15 ($8.57).

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 565.40 ($7.39) on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 627.80 ($8.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.92.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

