Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 14.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 96.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 69,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BBSI traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,120. The firm has a market cap of $619.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $98.76.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.50. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBSI. BidaskClub upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

