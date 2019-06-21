Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $124.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TTWO. BidaskClub lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $95.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $111.54 on Monday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 144,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $13,600,946.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $962,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,607 shares of company stock worth $17,306,975 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

