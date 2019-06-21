Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bertrandt AG (ETR:BDT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $64.00. Bertrandt shares last traded at $61.30, with a volume of 6,788 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDT shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Bertrandt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €82.50 ($95.93).

Get Bertrandt alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The stock has a market cap of $609.50 million and a PE ratio of 13.15.

Bertrandt Company Profile (ETR:BDT)

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.