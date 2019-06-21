Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Earns Neutral Rating from Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.81.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Best Buy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Hubert Joly sold 600,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $38,705,210.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $173,305.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,730.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 814,973 shares of company stock worth $54,406,869 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

