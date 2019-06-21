Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Short Interest Update

Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 211,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,632. The stock has a market cap of $518.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.81. Beyondspring has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyondspring will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Maxim Group cut Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

