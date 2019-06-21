Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Short Interest Update

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,283,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 7,456,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:BIG traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.35. 678,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,034. Big Lots has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $194,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,734 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $180,791.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 452.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 137,142 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Big Lots by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Big Lots by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

