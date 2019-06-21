Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd (NYSE:MIY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.65

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and traded as low as $13.70. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 405 shares traded.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 37,606 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 351,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 204,528 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

