BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.80

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and traded as high as $14.99. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 505 shares.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYJ. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 89.1% in the first quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 106,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 50,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 387.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 87,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.