BOScoin (BOS) Trading 102.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $24.83 million and approximately $64,387.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 102.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 375.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 872,536,050 coins and its circulating supply is 631,510,556 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

