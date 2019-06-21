BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Short Interest Down 10.5% in May

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 629,100 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 703,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPMP. Mizuho began coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

BPMP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,746. The company has a quick ratio of 13.47, a current ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.02 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 116.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,192,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,239,000 after buying an additional 184,158 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,861,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,804,000 after purchasing an additional 519,400 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,621,000 after purchasing an additional 158,755 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,817,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 17.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 989,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 143,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

