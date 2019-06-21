Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Short Interest Update

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,148,600 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 4,451,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 440,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 96.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 22.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Briggs & Stratton stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 352,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,976. The stock has a market cap of $413.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.07. Briggs & Stratton has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.35 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. Briggs & Stratton’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BGG. Zacks Investment Research cut Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Briggs & Stratton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

