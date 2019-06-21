Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Broadcom to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $279.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $197.46 and a 52-week high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.51, for a total transaction of $3,045,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,851,740. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Broadcom by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

