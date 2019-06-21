Brokerages Set $12.50 Price Target for Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $12.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Red Lion Hotels an industry rank of 92 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLH. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on Red Lion Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE RLH traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. 164,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Red Lion Hotels has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $180.21 million, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Red Lion Hotels will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 508.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Red Lion Hotels Company Profile

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

