Brokerages Set Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Target Price at $11.34

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.34.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPOR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. MKM Partners set a $9.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Gulfport Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 242,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 130,886 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 486,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 181,877 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 988,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 542,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 392,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 327,650 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy stock remained flat at $$4.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,276,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $780.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $320.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.11 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

