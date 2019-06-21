Brokerages Set TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) PT at $26.50

Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan D. Bode sold 10,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $236,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 109,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 84,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 79,207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,785,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,806,000 after purchasing an additional 86,565 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 916,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 162,511 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial stock remained flat at $$19.87 during trading hours on Friday. 1,988,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,925. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.57 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.