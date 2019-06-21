Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) PT at $131.24

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $121.71 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

ZBH stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.29. 1,969,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,413. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $96.99 and a 52 week high of $134.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $48,938.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4,494.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,998,000 after acquiring an additional 145,535 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

