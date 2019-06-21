Cabbage Reaches One Day Volume of $10.00 (CAB)

Cabbage (CURRENCY:CAB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Cabbage has a market capitalization of $10,742.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Cabbage was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cabbage has traded up 86.3% against the dollar. One Cabbage coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00014473 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020345 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003768 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001159 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cabbage Coin Profile

Cabbage uses the hashing algorithm. Cabbage’s total supply is 10,499,996 coins. Cabbage’s official Twitter account is @cabbagetech. The official website for Cabbage is www.cabbage.tech.

Buying and Selling Cabbage

Cabbage can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cabbage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cabbage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cabbage using one of the exchanges listed above.

