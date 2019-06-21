Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Short Interest Update

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,569,800 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 3,891,300 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 732,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of CAL stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 560,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $824.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.95. Caleres has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $41.09.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.90 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caleres will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.67%.

CAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Caleres to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie set a $38.00 price target on Caleres and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 18,969 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 20,036 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,655,000 after buying an additional 153,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

