Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $144.25

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$144.25 and last traded at C$142.78, with a volume of 116665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$143.07.

CTC.A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial set a C$166.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$158.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$176.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

