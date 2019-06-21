Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.57

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and traded as low as $21.72. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

CBWBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBWBF)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

